This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Tobias Oldaker, 21, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd within

Aaron Noguera-Parisca, 20, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, immigration hold

Jaelyn Goggles, 29, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Hill, 38, Criminal Warrant

Janis Thomas, 77, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Fail to Provide proof of liability Insur, Leave the scene of accident: Damage to Atten

Holly Olsen, 46, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brittany Hughes, 40, Serve Jail time

Malachi Saine, 20, Fail to Apper, Petit Larceny 1st offense

James Vercill, 38, Serve Jail Time

Jerald Friday, 63, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/dispense in open

Alice Amy, 69, Shoplifting 1st offense, Trespassing

Brady Burgess, 23, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% - 1st offense W/IN 10, Open Contnr Alchl/Moving Vehicle-1st Off

Lynden Pierce, 52, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more

Grant Bauer, 34, Fail to Comply, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, Apply pressure on throat or neck

Eddy, Fernandez, 51, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3 oz or LE, Interfere W/emergency calls

Cynthia Herrman, 34, Fail to Appear, resisiting arrest-wilfully resist, Physic

Julio Belli-Polito, 34, Immigration Hold

Lisa Braddley, 55, Possess Contr Subst- SCH I, II, III

Shelley Vance, 49, Fail to Comply

Mark Hinds, 48, Criminal Warrant

Misty Martin, 30, Public Intoxication, resisting arrest-resist Arrest

Joshua Hoyer, Fail to Comply

Jonathan Wisdom, 34, Criminal Warrant, Ethan Chapman, 34, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Manufac or DLVR Meth or Narc Contr Subst, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3 oz or LE

Joseph Grant, 36, Fail to Appear, fail to Comply

Linda Treto, 58, Criminal Warrant

Krissa Wentz, 32, DUS- Driving while License suspended/re

Rye Smouse, 35, Possess Contr Subst-Pill or Cap- 3 GR, No registration or improper display of, Compulsory Auto Insur- 1st Offense, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Fail to appear

Thomas Gutierrez, 28, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Simple Assault, Duty upon Colliding with unattended Vehi, Compulsory Auto Insur- 1sr offense, Back Safely & W/O interfereing W/Traffic

Nicholas Drapeau, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custod, Liquor Law-Minor Purchases Alcohol

