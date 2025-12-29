Casper Recent Arrest Log (12/25/25 – 12/29/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Tobias Oldaker, 21, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd within
Aaron Noguera-Parisca, 20, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, immigration hold
Jaelyn Goggles, 29, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
David Hill, 38, Criminal Warrant
Janis Thomas, 77, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Fail to Provide proof of liability Insur, Leave the scene of accident: Damage to Atten
Holly Olsen, 46, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Brittany Hughes, 40, Serve Jail time
Malachi Saine, 20, Fail to Apper, Petit Larceny 1st offense
James Vercill, 38, Serve Jail Time
Jerald Friday, 63, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/dispense in open
Alice Amy, 69, Shoplifting 1st offense, Trespassing
Brady Burgess, 23, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% - 1st offense W/IN 10, Open Contnr Alchl/Moving Vehicle-1st Off
Lynden Pierce, 52, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more
Grant Bauer, 34, Fail to Comply, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, Apply pressure on throat or neck
Eddy, Fernandez, 51, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3 oz or LE, Interfere W/emergency calls
Cynthia Herrman, 34, Fail to Appear, resisiting arrest-wilfully resist, Physic
Julio Belli-Polito, 34, Immigration Hold
Lisa Braddley, 55, Possess Contr Subst- SCH I, II, III
Shelley Vance, 49, Fail to Comply
Mark Hinds, 48, Criminal Warrant
Misty Martin, 30, Public Intoxication, resisting arrest-resist Arrest
Joshua Hoyer, Fail to Comply
Jonathan Wisdom, 34, Criminal Warrant, Ethan Chapman, 34, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Manufac or DLVR Meth or Narc Contr Subst, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3 oz or LE
Joseph Grant, 36, Fail to Appear, fail to Comply
Linda Treto, 58, Criminal Warrant
Krissa Wentz, 32, DUS- Driving while License suspended/re
Rye Smouse, 35, Possess Contr Subst-Pill or Cap- 3 GR, No registration or improper display of, Compulsory Auto Insur- 1st Offense, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Fail to appear
Thomas Gutierrez, 28, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Simple Assault, Duty upon Colliding with unattended Vehi, Compulsory Auto Insur- 1sr offense, Back Safely & W/O interfereing W/Traffic
Nicholas Drapeau, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custod, Liquor Law-Minor Purchases Alcohol
Wyoming: A Dozen Photos Reflecting on 2025
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media