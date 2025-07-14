Natrona County Arrest Log (07/11/25 – 07/14/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Failure to Appear
Joshua Ruvalcaba, 34 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended, Open Container
Jeffrey Roberts, 32 - Criminal Warrant
Joshua Quinones, 33 - Failure to Appear
Michael French, 18 - Under 21 Consume Alcohol, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Theft - $1,000 or More, County Warrant/Hold
Jeremy Tryon, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Amanda Wilson, 48 - Failure to Comply
Rooiber Alejandro Perez-Picado, 23 - Valid Driver's License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Leve SCene of Accident, Immigration Hold
Natasha Dorman, 47 - Failure to Comply
Beonte Shepherd, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply
Michael Shirts, 38 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Kenneth Dimberg, 56 - County Warrant/Hold
Gabriel Jaramillo, 32 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant X2
Danny Bouissey, 38 - DUI Alcohol .08% or More - 4th Offense W/In
Scott Rayburn, 52 - DUI .08% or More - 3rd Offense w/In 10, Leave Scene of Accident, Criminal Entry
Jeffery Kordonowy, 41 - DWUI, Open Container
Aiden Runyan, 21 - Failure to Comply
