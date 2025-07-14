Natrona County Arrest Log (07/11/25 – 07/14/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Ruvalcaba, 34 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended, Open Container

Jeffrey Roberts, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Joshua Quinones, 33 - Failure to Appear

Michael French, 18 - Under 21 Consume Alcohol, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Theft - $1,000 or More, County Warrant/Hold

Jeremy Tryon, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Amanda Wilson, 48 - Failure to Comply

Rooiber Alejandro Perez-Picado, 23 - Valid Driver's License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Leve SCene of Accident, Immigration Hold

Natasha Dorman, 47 - Failure to Comply

Beonte Shepherd, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply

Michael Shirts, 38 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kenneth Dimberg, 56 - County Warrant/Hold

Gabriel Jaramillo, 32 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant X2

Danny Bouissey, 38 - DUI Alcohol .08% or More - 4th Offense W/In

Scott Rayburn, 52 - DUI .08% or More - 3rd Offense w/In 10, Leave Scene of Accident, Criminal Entry

Jeffery Kordonowy, 41 - DWUI, Open Container

Aiden Runyan, 21 - Failure to Comply

