Casper Arrest Log (12/11/25 – 12/12/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Baker Jared, 43, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Cryst.
Carrissa Westphal, 34, Criminal Bench Warrant
Glenel Kilceus, 53, Immigration Hold
Herling Alfredo Pacheco Mendez, 47 Immigration Hold.
Miguel Laines Ramirez, 37, Immigration Hold.
Edithson Aliendro-Castro, 19 Immigration Hold
Sergio Trejo Cantera, 43, Immigration Hold
Salvador Bop-Caba, 30, Immigration Hold.
Diego Pu-Tiu, 46, Immigration Hold.
Carlos Nunez-Ortiz, 28, Immigration Hold.
Bryan Olivera-Idone, 30, Immigration Hold.
Carlos Jesus Diaz-Rivas,32, Immigration Hold.
Ulises Garcia-Flores, 37, Immigration Hold.
Audrey Rosche, 36, Hold For WWC
Christine Allemand, 30 District Court Bench Warrant.
Ricky Baca, 55, Criminal Bench Warrant
Ismael Cerpa-Huerta, 29, CRSTY Hold OT/Agen
Peter Dieu, 42, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc
Dustin Beadle, 24, Hold for probation and Parole
Brandon Jenkins, 46, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Donnie Sausedo, 48, Public Intoxication prohibited
Andrew Brush, 36, Criminal Trespass, Violate Protection ORD.
Kyle Bearheels, 28, Camping restricted-In City Limits, Public Intoxication prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Willfully resist, Physic
Jessica Scheusler, 32, County Warrant/Hold for Agenc
Corey Hill, 32, Camping restricted-In City A
Alcina Reed, 22, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted-In City A
Samantha Pauley, 40, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst.
Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
50 Rare Black and White Celebrity Photos From the 1960s and '70s
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll