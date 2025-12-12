This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Baker Jared, 43, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Cryst.

Carrissa Westphal, 34, Criminal Bench Warrant

Glenel Kilceus, 53, Immigration Hold

Herling Alfredo Pacheco Mendez, 47 Immigration Hold.

Miguel Laines Ramirez, 37, Immigration Hold.

Edithson Aliendro-Castro, 19 Immigration Hold

Sergio Trejo Cantera, 43, Immigration Hold

Salvador Bop-Caba, 30, Immigration Hold.

Diego Pu-Tiu, 46, Immigration Hold.

Carlos Nunez-Ortiz, 28, Immigration Hold.

Bryan Olivera-Idone, 30, Immigration Hold.

Carlos Jesus Diaz-Rivas,32, Immigration Hold.

Ulises Garcia-Flores, 37, Immigration Hold.

Audrey Rosche, 36, Hold For WWC

Christine Allemand, 30 District Court Bench Warrant.

Ricky Baca, 55, Criminal Bench Warrant

Ismael Cerpa-Huerta, 29, CRSTY Hold OT/Agen

Peter Dieu, 42, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc

Dustin Beadle, 24, Hold for probation and Parole

Brandon Jenkins, 46, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Donnie Sausedo, 48, Public Intoxication prohibited

Andrew Brush, 36, Criminal Trespass, Violate Protection ORD.

Kyle Bearheels, 28, Camping restricted-In City Limits, Public Intoxication prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Willfully resist, Physic

Jessica Scheusler, 32, County Warrant/Hold for Agenc

Corey Hill, 32, Camping restricted-In City A

Alcina Reed, 22, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted-In City A

Samantha Pauley, 40, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst.

