Casper’s Recent Arrest Log (12/05/25 -12/08/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cortney Reeb, 46, Criminal Warrant.

Clinton Sample, 56, DUI Alcohol = TP> .08% - 4th + W/IN 1, Driving while Lic Cancelled, suspended, OR.

Bryan Kunze, 49, Serve Jail Time.

Benjamin Costalez, 40, Domestic Assault- 1st Offense.

Jeffery Lane, 37, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Use Contr Subst - SCH I, II, or III, Possess Contr Subst- Plant - 3oz or LE.

Christine Collar, 40, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, SCH I, II, or III, Flee or Attempt to elude Police, Reckless Driving, Drive while Lic cancelled, suspended, OR.

Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Entry.

Waugh Jarrard, 68, Public Intoxication.

Grabien Lopez, 20, Under 21- Possess Alcohol, Aggr Assault & Battery, Reckless Driving, Breach of Peace, Compulsory Auto Insur - 1st Offense

Jordon Doyle, 22, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Jesse Garriot, 47, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense.

Ashley Sorrels, 39, County Warrant/Hold for Agency.

Belizario Dominguez-Gazga, 40, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Immigration Hold.

Johnny Algeria, 57, Fail to Comply.

Jessie Sicocan, 30, County Warrant/Hold for Agency.

Carlos Iparraguirre, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited.

Anton Wenger, 23, Marijuana-Possession, Drivers Lic-Valid & Endorsements RE, Insurance Violation-No Insurance.

