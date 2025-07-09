This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Karma Cover, 49 - County Warrant/Hold, Criminal Warrant

Tammy Barnes, 54 - Petit Larceny 1st Offense, Resisting Arrest Willfully

Keisha McKinsey, 28 - County Warrant/Hold, Driver's License, Insurance Violation

David Bulla, 32 - Immigration Hold

Jose Ardon, 55 - Immigration Hold

Fernando Bonilla-Gonzalez, 21 - Immigration Hold

Tyler Barrus, 41 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense w/i) Open Container

Tony Colbert, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Stalking: Felony, Violation of Probation

Lisa Bennett, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Eric Phifer, 48 - Contract Hold/Billing

Gaige Schlotterbeck, 27 - Failure to Comply

David Iparraguirre, 46 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Michael Arner, 49 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Interference, Camping Restricted in the City

Randall Magee, 37 Failure to Appear

Martin Blueford, 29 - Failure to Comply

Kylee Cress, 27 - Courtesy Hold, Failure to Appear X2

Derek Soltis, 41 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Eduardo Solis, 43 - Criminal Warrant X2

Edgar Perez-Lopez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Sheider Aranguren-Sequera, 24 - Immigration Hold

Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Javier Baez-Huerta, 30 - Immigration Hold

Jesus Padron Chacin, 33 - Driver's License, Run Stop Sign, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Immigration Hold

Kyle Crase, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Property Destruction $1,000 or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Grant Siddoway, 32 - DWUI (1st or 2nd w/i), Open Container

Georgia LeBlanc, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Expired or Temporary License Permits

Isaiah Murchison-LeBeau, 22 - Driving While License Suspended, Open Container

Camden Martinez, 18 - Breach of Peace, Criminal Trespass, Under 21 Consume Alcohol

Kaylee Sun Goes Slow, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Drake White, 22 - Public Intoxication

Luke Thrash, 23 - DUI

