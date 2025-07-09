Natrona County Arrest Log (07/06/25 – 07/09/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Karma Cover, 49 - County Warrant/Hold, Criminal Warrant
Tammy Barnes, 54 - Petit Larceny 1st Offense, Resisting Arrest Willfully
Keisha McKinsey, 28 - County Warrant/Hold, Driver's License, Insurance Violation
David Bulla, 32 - Immigration Hold
Jose Ardon, 55 - Immigration Hold
Fernando Bonilla-Gonzalez, 21 - Immigration Hold
Tyler Barrus, 41 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense w/i) Open Container
Tony Colbert, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Stalking: Felony, Violation of Probation
Lisa Bennett, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Eric Phifer, 48 - Contract Hold/Billing
Gaige Schlotterbeck, 27 - Failure to Comply
David Iparraguirre, 46 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Michael Arner, 49 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Interference, Camping Restricted in the City
Randall Magee, 37 Failure to Appear
Martin Blueford, 29 - Failure to Comply
Kylee Cress, 27 - Courtesy Hold, Failure to Appear X2
Derek Soltis, 41 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Eduardo Solis, 43 - Criminal Warrant X2
Edgar Perez-Lopez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Sheider Aranguren-Sequera, 24 - Immigration Hold
Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Javier Baez-Huerta, 30 - Immigration Hold
Jesus Padron Chacin, 33 - Driver's License, Run Stop Sign, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Immigration Hold
Kyle Crase, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Property Destruction $1,000 or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Grant Siddoway, 32 - DWUI (1st or 2nd w/i), Open Container
Georgia LeBlanc, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Expired or Temporary License Permits
Isaiah Murchison-LeBeau, 22 - Driving While License Suspended, Open Container
Camden Martinez, 18 - Breach of Peace, Criminal Trespass, Under 21 Consume Alcohol
Kaylee Sun Goes Slow, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Drake White, 22 - Public Intoxication
Luke Thrash, 23 - DUI
ppp
7 Hilarious Wyoming Strip Club Reviews
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
FBI White-Collar Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM