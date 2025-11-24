Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/25 – 11/24/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Oscar Rosales, 30, DUI Alcohol=> .08%-2nd Off w/in 10, Driving While susp or cancelled Lic
Ronald Beverly, 27, Fail to Appear
Yoselin Perez, 34, Serve Jail Time
Seth Burrer, 24, District Court Bench Warrant
Timothy Schnepper, 41, Serve jail Time
Jason Grounds, 29, Fail to Appear
Dalto Holt, 33, Criminal Bench Warrant
Mckinzy Quiroz, 23, Public Intoxication
Jason Frankie, 45, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst, interference W/PO, Fail to Comply
Sarah Groth, 41, Fail to Comply
Dakota Hawkins, 34, Criminal Warrant
Michael Johnson, 32, Fail to Appear
Michelle Hegglund, 39, Fail to Comply
Bryson Cross, 18, Flee or Attempt to elude Police, Escape by Violence or Assault, valid Dr Lic, cause Bodily injury to Peace Officer, DUI: Contr Subst-Liquid-3/10 gram, Aggr Assault& Battery, reckless Endangering, reckless Driving
Luis Aldrete Torres, 39, Violate Protection Ord, Domestic Assault-1st Offence, Stalking: Felony, within 5 years of prior, Burglary; vehicle, interfere w/Peace Officer, criminal Trespass
Philip Castro, 35, DUI Alcohol=> .08% or more, Fail to provide proof of Liability Insur, Speed to fast for conditions, interfere W/Peace Officer
Donavin Salas, 31, Marijuana-Possession
Antonio Jauregui, 24, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within)
Desiree Cady, 37, Fail to Comply
Johnathan Jelsma, 38, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst, Possess Contr Subst-Plant-3oz or LE
Ethan Burgess, 25, Fail to Appear
Dallas Dresser, 38, Fail to Comply,
Rebecca Sass, 29, Fail to Comply
William Posey, 42, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Joshua McLean, 44, Criminal Warrant
Crista Kimball, 41, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst-Liquid- 3/10 gram, criminal trespass
Roxanne McMurray, 37, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Possess Contr Subst-Pill or Cap- 3 G, Open Container Alcho/Moving Veh- 1st Off
Skip Mosteller, 48, Fail to Appear
Bradlee Hancock, 19, DWUI (1st Off or 2nd Off within), Marijuana-possession, Tobacco-possession/use by minor Prohib, insur violation-no insurance, registration Motor Veh-No current/im
The Northern Lights Glowed Above Casper
Casper College Theatre Practices "A Midsummer Night's Dream"
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media