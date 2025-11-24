Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/25 – 11/24/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Oscar Rosales, 30, DUI Alcohol=> .08%-2nd Off w/in 10, Driving While susp or cancelled Lic

Ronald Beverly, 27, Fail to Appear

Yoselin Perez, 34, Serve Jail Time

Seth Burrer, 24, District Court Bench Warrant

Timothy Schnepper, 41, Serve jail Time

Jason Grounds, 29, Fail to Appear

Dalto Holt, 33, Criminal Bench Warrant

Mckinzy Quiroz, 23, Public Intoxication

Jason Frankie, 45, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst, interference W/PO, Fail to Comply

Sarah Groth, 41, Fail to Comply

Dakota Hawkins, 34, Criminal Warrant

Michael Johnson, 32, Fail to Appear

Michelle Hegglund, 39, Fail to Comply

Bryson Cross, 18, Flee or Attempt to elude Police, Escape by Violence or Assault, valid Dr Lic, cause Bodily injury to Peace Officer, DUI: Contr Subst-Liquid-3/10 gram, Aggr Assault& Battery, reckless Endangering, reckless Driving

Luis Aldrete Torres, 39, Violate Protection Ord, Domestic Assault-1st Offence, Stalking: Felony, within 5 years of prior, Burglary; vehicle, interfere w/Peace Officer, criminal Trespass

Philip Castro, 35, DUI Alcohol=> .08% or more, Fail to provide proof of Liability Insur, Speed to fast for conditions, interfere W/Peace Officer

Donavin Salas, 31, Marijuana-Possession

Antonio Jauregui, 24, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within)

Desiree Cady, 37, Fail to Comply

Johnathan Jelsma, 38, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst, Possess Contr Subst-Plant-3oz or LE

Ethan Burgess, 25, Fail to Appear

Dallas Dresser, 38, Fail to Comply,

Rebecca Sass, 29, Fail to Comply

William Posey, 42, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Joshua McLean, 44, Criminal Warrant

Crista Kimball, 41, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst-Liquid- 3/10 gram, criminal trespass

Roxanne McMurray, 37, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Possess Contr Subst-Pill or Cap- 3 G, Open Container Alcho/Moving Veh- 1st Off

Skip Mosteller, 48, Fail to Appear

Bradlee Hancock, 19, DWUI (1st Off or 2nd Off within), Marijuana-possession, Tobacco-possession/use by minor Prohib, insur violation-no insurance, registration Motor Veh-No current/im

