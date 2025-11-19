What You Need To Know About Local Arrests This Week
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Alberto Andrade-Bocardo, 33 - Immigration Hold
William Midgett, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery, Interference
Francisco Sosa, 59 - Contract Hold/Billing
Johnathon Wentz, 29 - Criminal Warrant
Christina Counts, 41 - Fail to Comply
Braden Picottte, 24 - Open Container, Resisting Arrest/Interference
William Hamilton, 41 - Fail to Comply
Kimberly Dunbar, 42 - Criminal Warrant
Christopher Taylor, 21 - DWUI, Driving while License Suspended, Open Container
Xavier Mark Montano, 22 - Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation
