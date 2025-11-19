This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Alberto Andrade-Bocardo, 33 - Immigration Hold

William Midgett, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery, Interference

Francisco Sosa, 59 - Contract Hold/Billing

Johnathon Wentz, 29 - Criminal Warrant

Christina Counts, 41 - Fail to Comply

Braden Picottte, 24 - Open Container, Resisting Arrest/Interference

William Hamilton, 41 - Fail to Comply

Kimberly Dunbar, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Christopher Taylor, 21 - DWUI, Driving while License Suspended, Open Container

Xavier Mark Montano, 22 - Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation

