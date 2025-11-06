Natrona County Arrest Log (11/05/25-11/06/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jack Hofman, 58, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kalina Tapaevalu, 20, Aggr Assault & Battery

Joe Montoya, 52, Serve time in jail

Jose Mirnada-Ortega, 37, Immigration Hold

Cody Davies, 50, Fail to Comply, fail to appear

Yelvis Ruza-Aguilar,23, Immigration Hold

Zixian Gutman-Velasco, 34, Immigration Hold

Jerry Goodman, 28, Criminal Warrant

Cody Gunzenhauser, 44, Theft- 5th or subsequent Offense

Kenneth Hart, 49, Hold for Probation and Parole

Carlos Astudillo, 24, Contract Hold/billing

Raheem Syon, 31, Fail to Appear

Marcus Brown, 47, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Michael Crow, 40, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kevin Acosta Morales, 30, Fail to comply, fail to appear, County Warrant/Hold for agency

Jolene Good, 47, Serve Jail Time

Crystal Collier, 40, Serve jail time

Charles Harris, 55, NCIC Hit

Victor Caballero, 34, Public intoxication Prohibited, resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist-Physic

Ashley Houghton, 33, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

