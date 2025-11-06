Natrona County Arrest Log (11/05/25-11/06/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jack Hofman, 58, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Kalina Tapaevalu, 20, Aggr Assault & Battery
Joe Montoya, 52, Serve time in jail
Jose Mirnada-Ortega, 37, Immigration Hold
Cody Davies, 50, Fail to Comply, fail to appear
Yelvis Ruza-Aguilar,23, Immigration Hold
Zixian Gutman-Velasco, 34, Immigration Hold
Jerry Goodman, 28, Criminal Warrant
Cody Gunzenhauser, 44, Theft- 5th or subsequent Offense
Kenneth Hart, 49, Hold for Probation and Parole
Carlos Astudillo, 24, Contract Hold/billing
Raheem Syon, 31, Fail to Appear
Marcus Brown, 47, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Michael Crow, 40, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Kevin Acosta Morales, 30, Fail to comply, fail to appear, County Warrant/Hold for agency
Jolene Good, 47, Serve Jail Time
Crystal Collier, 40, Serve jail time
Charles Harris, 55, NCIC Hit
Victor Caballero, 34, Public intoxication Prohibited, resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist-Physic
Ashley Houghton, 33, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
🏒 Warbirds Practice at the Casper Ice Arena
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
🤠🎵 Zach Top Takes the Stage at the Ford Wyoming Center
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Trick or Treaters Flock to Governor's Mansion on Halloween
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media