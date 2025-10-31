Natrona County Arrest Log (10/30/25-10/31/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Rodney Brafford, 47 - Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Vanessa Fuller, 48 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
Alexzander Campbell, 2 - NCIC Hit, Fail to Comply
Ashly Vasquez, 36 - Fail to Comply X3
Anthony Everett, 41 - Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Breach of Peace
Joshua McLean, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Giovanni Guerriero, 44 - Courtesy Hold to Agency
Patricia Gallardo, 20 - Courtesy Hold
Re3nee Mary Whitehead, 59 - Courtesy Hold
Kristi Franks, 47 - Fail to Appear
Kenneth Addison, 40 - Trespassing
Beartriz Lopez,39 - District Court Bench Warrant
Matthew Mitchell, 32 - Serve Jail Time
