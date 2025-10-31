This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Rodney Brafford, 47 - Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Vanessa Fuller, 48 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

Alexzander Campbell, 2 - NCIC Hit, Fail to Comply

Ashly Vasquez, 36 - Fail to Comply X3

Anthony Everett, 41 - Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Breach of Peace

Joshua McLean, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Giovanni Guerriero, 44 - Courtesy Hold to Agency

Patricia Gallardo, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Re3nee Mary Whitehead, 59 - Courtesy Hold

Kristi Franks, 47 - Fail to Appear

Kenneth Addison, 40 - Trespassing

Beartriz Lopez,39 - District Court Bench Warrant

Matthew Mitchell, 32 - Serve Jail Time

