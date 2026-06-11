Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/10/26 — 06/11/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/10/26 — 06/11/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Mia Brown, 26, Fail to Comply
Amanda Sixfeathers, 34, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Davis Snyder, 46, Drive w/o interlock device 1st Off, turn at intersections: RT Turns
James Perea, 61, District Court Bench Warrant
Silas Snrhodes, 28, Fail to Appear
Corey Hutson, 37, DWUI
Donald Young, 63, Fail to Comply
Marcus Brown, Fail to Appear
Glenn Weir, 21, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, TRAFFIC CONTR SIGNALS: RED VEH, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Kawlie Slinkard, 24, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
MLB Most Loved Mascots Ranked: Best Baseball Icons
Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson
LOOK: The 20 Most Iconic Cars & Trucks of the 1980s From Movies, TV, and Music
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz