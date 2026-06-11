Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/10/26 — 06/11/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Mia Brown, 26, Fail to Comply

Amanda Sixfeathers, 34, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Davis Snyder, 46, Drive w/o interlock device 1st Off, turn at intersections: RT Turns

James Perea, 61, District Court Bench Warrant

Silas Snrhodes, 28, Fail to Appear

Corey Hutson, 37, DWUI

Donald Young, 63, Fail to Comply

Marcus Brown, Fail to Appear

Glenn Weir, 21, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, TRAFFIC CONTR SIGNALS: RED VEH, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Kawlie Slinkard, 24, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

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