Natrona County Arrest Log (07/01/25 – 07/03/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cody Haines, 33- Serve Jail Time

Alexis Geary, 45 - Failure to Appear

Misty Gonzales, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Tony Belanger, 19 - Hold for WSP

Alec Rowan, 21 - Courtesy Hold, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Matthew Welch, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Miguel Bulla-Cubillos, 37 - Immigration Hold

Mario Hernandez, 30 - Immigration Hold

Tyler Fraser, 20 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Under 21 Possess Alcohol

David Martinez, 46 - County Warrant/Hold

Lyndi Crippen, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kayden Roberts, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Louis Yellowfox, 40 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Gerrell King Russell, 24 - Violate Protection Order

Paolo Zapata, 29 - Immigration Hold

Marcelino Gonzalez-Moreno, 48 - Immigration Hold

Jeremy White, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Isreal Delgadillo-Laris, 56 - Courtesy Hold

Michael Mills, 37 - Controlled Substance - Meth, County Warrant

Alec Chastaine, 53 - Criminal Warrant

Shane Cook, 50 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Robert Lukowiak, 54 - Serve Jail Time

Rodney Brafford, 70 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear X2, County wrrant/Hold

Maureen Barnes, 69 - Criminal Warrrant

George Brown, 34 - Hold for WSP, Failure to Appear

Joseph McNaughton, 46 - Criminal Warrant

Gavin Collier, 24 - Resisting Arrest-Willfully

Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Assault & Battery

Steven Dewitt, 27 - Failure to Appear

