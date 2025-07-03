Natrona County Arrest Log (07/01/25 – 07/03/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cody Haines, 33- Serve Jail Time
Alexis Geary, 45 - Failure to Appear
Misty Gonzales, 43 - Serve Jail Time
Tony Belanger, 19 - Hold for WSP
Alec Rowan, 21 - Courtesy Hold, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Matthew Welch, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Miguel Bulla-Cubillos, 37 - Immigration Hold
Mario Hernandez, 30 - Immigration Hold
Tyler Fraser, 20 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Under 21 Possess Alcohol
David Martinez, 46 - County Warrant/Hold
Lyndi Crippen, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Kayden Roberts, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Louis Yellowfox, 40 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication
Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Criminal Warrant
Gerrell King Russell, 24 - Violate Protection Order
Paolo Zapata, 29 - Immigration Hold
Marcelino Gonzalez-Moreno, 48 - Immigration Hold
Jeremy White, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Isreal Delgadillo-Laris, 56 - Courtesy Hold
Michael Mills, 37 - Controlled Substance - Meth, County Warrant
Alec Chastaine, 53 - Criminal Warrant
Shane Cook, 50 - Criminal Bench Warrant
Robert Lukowiak, 54 - Serve Jail Time
Rodney Brafford, 70 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear X2, County wrrant/Hold
Maureen Barnes, 69 - Criminal Warrrant
George Brown, 34 - Hold for WSP, Failure to Appear
Joseph McNaughton, 46 - Criminal Warrant
Gavin Collier, 24 - Resisting Arrest-Willfully
Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Assault & Battery
Steven Dewitt, 27 - Failure to Appear
FBI White-Collar Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
U.S. Marshal's Service's Most Wanted Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Dog Training Program at the Wyoming Prison
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino