Natrona County Arrest Log (06/30/25 – 07/02/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Gregory Brown, 40 - County Warrant/Hold
Nathan Espinoza, 22 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
Brian Gilbert, 48 - Hold for WSP, Hold for Circuit Court, Hold for District Court, Hold for Circuit Court
Benjamin Griffith, 56 - Failure to Comply
Nicole Hauck, 41 - Failure to Appear
Fredrick Mims, 43 - Failure to Comply
Caleb Phelps, 42 - DUI Alcohol - 3rd w/i 10 Years, Driving while License Cancelled/Suspended, Driving w/o interlock
Kristofer Schultz, 50 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
Cody Haines, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Alexis Geary, 45 - Failure to Appear
Misty Gonzales, 43 - Serve Jail Time
Tony Belanger, 43 - Hold for WSP
Alec Rowan, 21 - Courtesy Hold, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Kristin Franklin, 30 - Courtesy Hold
Matthew Welch, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Miguel Bulla-CUbillos, 37 - Immigration Hold
Mario Hernandez, 30 - Immigration Hold
Katrina Flury, 43 - Criminal Warrant
Audra Cochran, 41 - Failure to Comply
Tyler Fraser, 20 - Possessino - Powder or Crystal, Under 21 Possess Alcohol
Brianna Perez-Allbritton, 22 - DWUI
