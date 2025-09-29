Natrona County Arrest Log (09/27/25 – 09/29/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

John Hamer, 31 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Open Container, Driving on Right Side of Roadway, Prohibited Parking

Doug Big Medicine, 47 - Fail to Appear X2

Cal Clark, 65 - Marijuana Possession, Fail to Appear

Sylvia San Javier, 50 - Failure to Comply

Carlos Bugarin-Aguilar, 29 - Courtesy Hold

April Pavlus, 76 - Fail to Appear

Guy Lucero, 62 - Fail to Appear

Martin Villa, 32 - Possession-Plant, Open Container, Deliver Drugs Paraphernalia

Milan Shain, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Cody Sylvester, 38 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

Shawna Metzger, 33 - Possession - Powder, Plant

Charles Frye, 35 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Geraldine Fondren, 68 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

Joseph Henry, 78 - DWUI, Marijuana Possession, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation

Samuel Vick, 53 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant

Rusty Hauf, 41 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Keisha McKinsey, 28 - Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest-Interference

Andrew Blake, 38 - Possession - Pill or Cap

Abner Lopez, 25 - Domestic Battery

Johnathan Quiver, 29 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted

Angelo Arvizo, 42 - DWUI, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Mary Brewer, 37 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Tiarra Lawrence, 23 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III, Powder or Crystal

Dylan Maes, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Charles Sarantou, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Juan Gaspar, 49 - Assault, Resisting Arrest-Assist Person in Custody

Rigoberto Martinez-Ramoss, 30 - Immigration Hold

Fabian Martinez-Ramos, 36 - Immigration Hold

Jarrett Kellch, 21 - DUI Alcohol - 2nd Offense w/i 10 Years, Theft - $1,000 or More, Driving while License Cancelled, Leave Scene of an Accident - Damage

