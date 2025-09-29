Natrona County Arrest Log (09/27/25 – 09/29/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
John Hamer, 31 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Open Container, Driving on Right Side of Roadway, Prohibited Parking
Doug Big Medicine, 47 - Fail to Appear X2
Cal Clark, 65 - Marijuana Possession, Fail to Appear
Sylvia San Javier, 50 - Failure to Comply
Carlos Bugarin-Aguilar, 29 - Courtesy Hold
April Pavlus, 76 - Fail to Appear
Guy Lucero, 62 - Fail to Appear
Martin Villa, 32 - Possession-Plant, Open Container, Deliver Drugs Paraphernalia
Milan Shain, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Cody Sylvester, 38 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
Shawna Metzger, 33 - Possession - Powder, Plant
Charles Frye, 35 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
Geraldine Fondren, 68 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
Joseph Henry, 78 - DWUI, Marijuana Possession, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation
Samuel Vick, 53 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Rusty Hauf, 41 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Keisha McKinsey, 28 - Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest-Interference
Andrew Blake, 38 - Possession - Pill or Cap
Abner Lopez, 25 - Domestic Battery
Johnathan Quiver, 29 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted
Angelo Arvizo, 42 - DWUI, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Mary Brewer, 37 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Tiarra Lawrence, 23 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III, Powder or Crystal
Dylan Maes, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Charles Sarantou, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Juan Gaspar, 49 - Assault, Resisting Arrest-Assist Person in Custody
Rigoberto Martinez-Ramoss, 30 - Immigration Hold
Fabian Martinez-Ramos, 36 - Immigration Hold
Jarrett Kellch, 21 - DUI Alcohol - 2nd Offense w/i 10 Years, Theft - $1,000 or More, Driving while License Cancelled, Leave Scene of an Accident - Damage
