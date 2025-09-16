Natrona County Arrest Log (09/14/25 – 09/16/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kirk Le Bar, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance, Criiminal Trespass
Bessie Sotelo, 47 - Failre to Comply
Bryant Beevers, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear
Michal Lindberg, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Makenna Palato, 19 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Under 21 - Possession Alcohol
Nicholas Giangiacomo, 38 - Fail to Comply, Driving while License Cancelled, Speeding, Insurane Violation
Austie Miller, 25 - Serve Jail Time
Kathy Olson, 61 - Serve Jail Time
Shakeyeah Brown, 28 - Fail to Comply
James Murphy, 39 - Fail to Comply
Israel Ortiz-Mendez, 48 - Immigration Hold
Joseph Hernandez, 44 - Domestic Assault - 1st
Daniel Agin, 35 - Serve Jail Time
Danny Ainsworth, 59 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Aaron Miracle, 52 - Driving While License Cancelled Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Driving W/O Interlock
Brooke Wiediger, 34 - County Warrant/Hold
Sharon Sleep, 45 - Failure to Comply
Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Open Container
