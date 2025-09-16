Natrona County Arrest Log (09/14/25 – 09/16/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kirk Le Bar, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance, Criiminal Trespass

Bessie Sotelo, 47 - Failre to Comply

Bryant Beevers, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Michal Lindberg, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Makenna Palato, 19 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Under 21 - Possession Alcohol

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 38 - Fail to Comply, Driving while License Cancelled, Speeding, Insurane Violation

Austie Miller, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Kathy Olson, 61 - Serve Jail Time

Shakeyeah Brown, 28 - Fail to Comply

James Murphy, 39 - Fail to Comply

Israel Ortiz-Mendez, 48 - Immigration Hold

Joseph Hernandez, 44 - Domestic Assault - 1st

Daniel Agin, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Danny Ainsworth, 59 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Aaron Miracle, 52 - Driving While License Cancelled Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Driving W/O Interlock

Brooke Wiediger, 34 - County Warrant/Hold

Sharon Sleep, 45 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Open Container

