Natrona County Arrest Log (06/24/25 – 06/26/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Tyler Hamm, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Andrea Scribner, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Sch I, II, or III, Powder or Crystal

Brandon Washington, 32 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Joshua Allison, 31 - No Registration, Compusory Auto Insurance, Valid Driver's License, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

U.S. Marshal's Service's Most Wanted Fugitives From the U.S. Marshal's Service, these are the 15 Most Wanted fugitives.

The following individuals are considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives yourself.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest United State Marshals Service District Office, the United State Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Dog Training Program at the Wyoming Prison In 2014, the Wyoming Department of Corrections implemented a canine training program to give dogs a chance at a new life (adoption). It's a symbiotic relationship as the prisoners are given the opportunity to give something back to the community. Inmates teach the dogs to sit, stay, walk nicely with a leash, and improve their socialization. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success Compared to other states, Wyoming has the 2nd worst alcohol related death rate. Further, it is the second worst state for drunk driving after Montana. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has put together some helpful tips for people who are considering taking a break from drinking to examine their relationship with alcohol. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM