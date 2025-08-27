Natrona County Arrest Log (08/25/25 – 08/27/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Dominic Myers, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jesse Johnson, 29 - Failure to Appear X2

Clement Eagle, 53 - Failure to Appear

Juan Sanchez-Villegas, 40 - Immigration Hold

Scott Jackson, 33 - Breach of Peace

Timothy Lee, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant X2, Interference, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder, Plant

Dana Clark, 39 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Disturbing the Peace, Jaywalking

Cody Galloway, 24 - DUI, Driving w/o Interlock, Driving While License Suspended

Alec Chastaine, 53 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Trevor Fulton, 28 - Failure to Comply, Hold for WSP

Craig Haywood, 58 - Failure to Appear

James Schmidt, 31 - Criminal Warrant

Keela Cooper, 36 - Failure to Comply

Bradley Phillips, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Melany Miracle, 55 - Public Intoxication

Bryan Steeber, 59 - DWUI

Laura Riddle, 37 - Public Intoxication

Eric Mann, 42 - Driving While License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock, Compulsory Auto Insurance, No Registration

Charles Martin, 37 - Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Theft Under $1,000, Burglary - building, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

