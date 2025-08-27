Natrona County Arrest Log (08/25/25 – 08/27/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Dominic Myers, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jesse Johnson, 29 - Failure to Appear X2
Clement Eagle, 53 - Failure to Appear
Juan Sanchez-Villegas, 40 - Immigration Hold
Scott Jackson, 33 - Breach of Peace
Timothy Lee, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant X2, Interference, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder, Plant
Dana Clark, 39 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Disturbing the Peace, Jaywalking
Cody Galloway, 24 - DUI, Driving w/o Interlock, Driving While License Suspended
Alec Chastaine, 53 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Trevor Fulton, 28 - Failure to Comply, Hold for WSP
Craig Haywood, 58 - Failure to Appear
James Schmidt, 31 - Criminal Warrant
Keela Cooper, 36 - Failure to Comply
Bradley Phillips, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Melany Miracle, 55 - Public Intoxication
Bryan Steeber, 59 - DWUI
Laura Riddle, 37 - Public Intoxication
Eric Mann, 42 - Driving While License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock, Compulsory Auto Insurance, No Registration
Charles Martin, 37 - Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Theft Under $1,000, Burglary - building, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Wyoming Highway Patrol Caution Drivers on Hwy 89
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino