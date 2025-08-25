Natrona County Arrest Log (08/22/25 – 08/25/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kasey Guenther, 35 - Hold for Drug Court
Randy Mabbitt, 63 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender - Subsequent
Scott Voyles, 37 - Failure to Comply
SHelby Burnett, 29 - Failure to Appear X2
Cody Mulder, 42 - Defraud Drug and Alcohol Test, Hold for Probation and Parole
Erik Moreno-Silva, 25 - Immigration Hold
Jose Pasten-Jimenez, 19 - Immigration Hold
Domanic Almond-Gaylord, 19 - Serve Jail Time
Danny Esparza, 37 - Serve Jail Time
Joseph Coffelt, 43 - 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
Scott Lain, 52 - Serve Jail Time
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Failure to Appear
Brooke McQueary, 21 - Driving while License Cancelled, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Possession - Powder, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Reckless Endangering, Leave Scene of Accident
Anthony Santistevan, 29 - Interference
Adrianna Rios Silva, 23 - Failure to Comply
Doug Big Medicine, 47 - Failure to Appear X3
Kenneth Christenson, 66 - Burglary
David Rohn, 48 - Burglary, Theft Under $1,000, False Written Statement to Pawnbroker
Louis Allen, 28 - Failure to Comply
Michael Watson, 57 - DUI
Moriah Struck, 47 - Driving while License Suspended, Possession Controlled Substance X3 - Plant, Powder, Pill or Cap
Gideon Jackson, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jamie Zavala, 43 - Driving while License Suspended
Michael Stevenson, 57 - Driving while lIcense Suspended, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Dominic Myers, 36 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
