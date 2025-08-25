Natrona County Arrest Log (08/22/25 – 08/25/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kasey Guenther, 35 - Hold for Drug Court

Randy Mabbitt, 63 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender - Subsequent

Scott Voyles, 37 - Failure to Comply

SHelby Burnett, 29 - Failure to Appear X2

Cody Mulder, 42 - Defraud Drug and Alcohol Test, Hold for Probation and Parole

Erik Moreno-Silva, 25 - Immigration Hold

Jose Pasten-Jimenez, 19 - Immigration Hold

Domanic Almond-Gaylord, 19 - Serve Jail Time

Danny Esparza, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Joseph Coffelt, 43 - 911 Other than Emergency Purpose

Scott Lain, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Failure to Appear

Brooke McQueary, 21 - Driving while License Cancelled, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Possession - Powder, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Reckless Endangering, Leave Scene of Accident

Anthony Santistevan, 29 - Interference

Adrianna Rios Silva, 23 - Failure to Comply

Doug Big Medicine, 47 - Failure to Appear X3

Kenneth Christenson, 66 - Burglary

David Rohn, 48 - Burglary, Theft Under $1,000, False Written Statement to Pawnbroker

Louis Allen, 28 - Failure to Comply

Michael Watson, 57 - DUI

Moriah Struck, 47 - Driving while License Suspended, Possession Controlled Substance X3 - Plant, Powder, Pill or Cap

Gideon Jackson, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jamie Zavala, 43 - Driving while License Suspended

Michael Stevenson, 57 - Driving while lIcense Suspended, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Dominic Myers, 36 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

