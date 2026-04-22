Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/21/26 — 04/22/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Mikel Rice, 37, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Comply

Shane Patrick, 37, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY

Carlos Flores-Toguero, 21, Immigration Hold

Katherine McMurtrey, 36, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Eduar Trochez Aguilar, 23, Immigration Hold

Dustin Dixon, 60, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - 1ST OFFE

Gage Cordova, 28, VIOLATE PROTECTION ORD

Kurt Deming, 59, Criminal Warrant

Matthew Davis, 42, Hold for Probation and Parole

Miguel Montes-Carlos, 42, Immigration Hold

Alfredo Diaz-Gomez, 32, Immigration Hold

Domingo Fuentes-Cuellar,30, Immigration Hold

Allison Contreras, 53, Fail to Comply

William Fowler, 44, Hold for Probation and Parole

Ernest Drake, 35, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Amanda Wilson, 49, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dana Clark, 39, Trespassing-Prohibited, Public intoxication

David Sandahl, 58, Camping restricted-In the City A, Open Container-Possesses/Dispense in open

Randall Amen, 58, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Ambrosia Harris, 19, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Christa Christian, 54, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST