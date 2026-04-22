Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/21/26 — 04/22/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/21/26 — 04/22/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Mikel Rice, 37, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Comply
Shane Patrick, 37, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY
Carlos Flores-Toguero, 21, Immigration Hold
Katherine McMurtrey, 36, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Eduar Trochez Aguilar, 23, Immigration Hold
Dustin Dixon, 60, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - 1ST OFFE
Gage Cordova, 28, VIOLATE PROTECTION ORD
Kurt Deming, 59, Criminal Warrant
Matthew Davis, 42, Hold for Probation and Parole
Miguel Montes-Carlos, 42, Immigration Hold
Alfredo Diaz-Gomez, 32, Immigration Hold
Domingo Fuentes-Cuellar,30, Immigration Hold
Allison Contreras, 53, Fail to Comply
William Fowler, 44, Hold for Probation and Parole
Ernest Drake, 35, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Amanda Wilson, 49, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Dana Clark, 39, Trespassing-Prohibited, Public intoxication
David Sandahl, 58, Camping restricted-In the City A, Open Container-Possesses/Dispense in open
Randall Amen, 58, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Ambrosia Harris, 19, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Christa Christian, 54, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST