This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Alcina Reed, 22, Public intoxication prohibited, trespassing.

Deven Rock-Romero, 24, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope

Veronica Lane, 27, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Robin Sandler, 45, District Court Bench Warrant

Drake White, 23, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fai; to comply

Samantha Caldwell, 32, Criminal Entry, Burglary; building, Theft-Under $1000

Pricilla Gould, 22, AGGR Assault & Battery, Breach of Peace

Leena Reyes Briggs, 44, Fail to Comply

Jessica Brown, 46, Resisting Arrest-interfere with/hinder/F

Logan Sandoval, 21, Serve jail time.

Malachi Saine, 20, Fail to Comply

Theodore Bell, 43, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Kirk Steffey, 47, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR

Ashley Houghton, 34, fail to comply

Steven-Richardo, 31, Immigration Hold

Robert Noble, 42, Criminal Warrant

Travis Schaub, 54, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jerry Schrock, 45, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID FORM > .3 G, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST,

WINDSHIELD: OBSTRUCTED VIEW, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE

Lani-Elise Mesecher, 18, Criminal Bench Warrant

Rylan Pearman, 18, Fail to appear

Jason Cane, 40, District Court bench Warrant

Wyoming's Oldest Churches: From Prairie Tents to Steepled Landmarks Gallery Credit: Wyoming State Archives, Historic Photograph Collection; Kolby Fedore