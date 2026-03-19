Natrona Recent Arrest Log (03/18/26 - 03/19/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Heather Kirchner, 35, Fail to appear

Lance Sivertson, 55, Fail to appear, serve jail time.

Brandon Mihalik, 38, Serve Jail time

Wiley Lutkins, 39, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT - 1ST OFFENSE

Michael Case, Criminal Warrant

Sylvia Cornell, 40, Holf for probation and parole

Randy Overman, 56, Serve Jail Time

Ashley Tidwell, 22, Hold for probation and parole, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Braden Picotte, 24, Public intoxication prohibited

Ramon Pacheco, 51, Public intoxication prohibited

Jesus Marquez, 46, Public intoxication prohibited, resisting Arrest-interfere w/hinder/F

Wyoming's Oldest Churches: From Prairie Tents to Steepled Landmarks Gallery Credit: Wyoming State Archives, Historic Photograph Collection; Kolby Fedore