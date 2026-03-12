Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (03/11/26 - 03/12/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/11/26 – 03/12/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Claude Duran, 39, Hold for probation and Parole
Anthony Steelman, 30, Hold for probation and Parole
Edwin Mares, 48, Serve Jail Time
Brenden Chivers-Neer, 29, Bond Revocation
Misty Martin, 30, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Melvin Martinez-Isaguirre, 45, Immigration Hold
Guillermo Huerta, 26, Fail to Appear
Leider Polanco-Semprun, 27, Immigration Hold
Rex Lain, 55, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Chester Friday, 34, Fail to Appear, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Craig Segueda, 47, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Brooke Wiediger, 35, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH V, Fail to Comply
Brady Burgess, 23, Serve Jail Time
Cash Riddell, 18, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Sara Gale, 19, NCIC Hit, Criminal bench warrant
Heather Umbenhauer, 41, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Benjamin Croley, 46, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass
Elise Craycraft, 30, Criminal Warrant
