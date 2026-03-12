Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (03/11/26 - 03/12/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Claude Duran, 39, Hold for probation and Parole

Anthony Steelman, 30, Hold for probation and Parole

Edwin Mares, 48, Serve Jail Time

Brenden Chivers-Neer, 29, Bond Revocation

Misty Martin, 30, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Melvin Martinez-Isaguirre, 45, Immigration Hold

Guillermo Huerta, 26, Fail to Appear

Leider Polanco-Semprun, 27, Immigration Hold

Rex Lain, 55, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Chester Friday, 34, Fail to Appear, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Craig Segueda, 47, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Brooke Wiediger, 35, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH V, Fail to Comply

Brady Burgess, 23, Serve Jail Time

Cash Riddell, 18, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Sara Gale, 19, NCIC Hit, Criminal bench warrant

Heather Umbenhauer, 41, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Benjamin Croley, 46, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass

Elise Craycraft, 30, Criminal Warrant

Here are 10 unique golf courses in Wyoming From towering rock formations to wide-open high desert, Wyoming offers some of the most unique golf experiences in the country. Players can tee off within sight of Devils Tower National Monument, play courses built on reclaimed oil fields, or line up a putt while elk graze in the distance. The state is home to championship-level layouts in Jackson Hole, rugged high-desert courses known for their massive long-distance holes, and historic fairways tucked against the scenic slopes of the Bighorn Mountains. Whether golfers are seeking dramatic scenery or a challenging round, Wyoming’s courses deliver a one-of-a-kind experience on the links. ⛳🏔️ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media