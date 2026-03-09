Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/06/26 – 03/09/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Israel Juarez, 36, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY, APPLY PRESSURE ON THROAT OR NECK, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III
Brian Patton, 43, Serve Jail Time
Patricia Patten, 38, Probation Revocation
Kevin Metcalf, 32, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custod, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Earl Dimas, 41, APPLY PRESSURE ON THROAT OR NECK, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY W/ DEADLY WEAPON, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Viola Ballieu, 45, Serve Jail Time
Cristian Laris, Serve Jail Time,
Shane Johner, 46, Fail to Comply, County warrant/Hold for Agency
Colton Robb, Fail to Appear
Joe Montoya, 52, Fail to Comply
Angel Popocatl-Carrillo, 22, Immigration Hold
Lesther Polanco-Orozco, 45, Immigration Hold
Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Entry
Madison McCarthy, 31, Criminal Entry, Fail to Comply
Kenton Kilgore, 67, Criminal Entry
Braden Picotte, 24, Criminal Entry
Ricardo Mendiola, 26, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Immigration Hold
Benjamin Griffith, 57, Fail to Comply
Michael St Angelo, 49, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Dana Clark, 39, Public Intoxication
Mickey Johnson, 52, Trespassing
Sara Leuenberger, 40, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Kevin Lane, 58, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, County Warrant/Hold for Agency