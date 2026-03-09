This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Israel Juarez, 36, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY, APPLY PRESSURE ON THROAT OR NECK, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III

Brian Patton, 43, Serve Jail Time

Patricia Patten, 38, Probation Revocation

Kevin Metcalf, 32, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custod, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Earl Dimas, 41, APPLY PRESSURE ON THROAT OR NECK, AGGR ASSAULT & BATTERY W/ DEADLY WEAPON, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Viola Ballieu, 45, Serve Jail Time

Cristian Laris, Serve Jail Time,

Shane Johner, 46, Fail to Comply, County warrant/Hold for Agency

Colton Robb, Fail to Appear

Joe Montoya, 52, Fail to Comply

Angel Popocatl-Carrillo, 22, Immigration Hold

Lesther Polanco-Orozco, 45, Immigration Hold

Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Entry

Madison McCarthy, 31, Criminal Entry, Fail to Comply

Kenton Kilgore, 67, Criminal Entry

Braden Picotte, 24, Criminal Entry

Ricardo Mendiola, 26, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Immigration Hold

Benjamin Griffith, 57, Fail to Comply

Michael St Angelo, 49, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Dana Clark, 39, Public Intoxication

Mickey Johnson, 52, Trespassing

Sara Leuenberger, 40, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Kevin Lane, 58, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, County Warrant/Hold for Agency