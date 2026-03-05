Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (03/04/26 - 03/05/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/04/26 – 03/05/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Eddy Fernandez, 51, Simple Assault
Jose Dominguez-Moreno, 25, Immigration Hold
Assurim Rosas-Santaella, 29, Immigration Hold
Enrique Arreola Diaz, 33, Immigration Hold
Amberlee Guina, 39, Criminal Warrant
Gary Eastwood, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Willow Dymond-Wagner, 19, Fail to Comply
Myleigh Oesterholz, 24, Criminal Warrant
Paul Tolliver, 40, Public intoxication Prohibited, Hold for probation and Parole
Brenden Chivers-Neer, 29, Fail to Comply
Craig Haywood, 59, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, Fail to Comply
Ernie Montoya, 55, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Estevan Lira Hernandez, 19, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Angel Vizcaino, 31, Leave the Scene of Accident-Property dam, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Insurance violation-No Insurance
Wyoming's Oldest Churches: From Prairie Tents to Steepled Landmarks
Gallery Credit: Wyoming State Archives, Historic Photograph Collection; Kolby Fedore
2026 Wyoming State High School Boys Wrestling
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media