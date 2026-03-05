Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (03/04/26 - 03/05/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Eddy Fernandez, 51, Simple Assault

Jose Dominguez-Moreno, 25, Immigration Hold

Assurim Rosas-Santaella, 29, Immigration Hold

Enrique Arreola Diaz, 33, Immigration Hold

Amberlee Guina, 39, Criminal Warrant

Gary Eastwood, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Willow Dymond-Wagner, 19, Fail to Comply

Myleigh Oesterholz, 24, Criminal Warrant

Paul Tolliver, 40, Public intoxication Prohibited, Hold for probation and Parole

Brenden Chivers-Neer, 29, Fail to Comply

Craig Haywood, 59, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, Fail to Comply

Ernie Montoya, 55, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Estevan Lira Hernandez, 19, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Angel Vizcaino, 31, Leave the Scene of Accident-Property dam, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Insurance violation-No Insurance

