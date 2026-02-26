Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/25/26 - 02/26/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Oscar Rosales, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Lisa Pettinghill, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Dena Eckhardt, 31 - Courtesy Hold

Nevaeh Apodaca, 19 - Fail to Comply X2

Joseph Friday, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Carlos Molina-Jiminez, 24 - Immigration Hold

Eduardo Mondragon-Martinez, 32 - Immigration Hold

Wayne Nixon, 49 - Contract Hold/Billing

Samuel Daniels, 62 - Fail to Appear

Casper Through the Years: A Walk Among the City’s First Landmarks Casper, Wyoming, features a rich collection of buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, largely showcasing early 20th-century commercial, oil-boom, and residential architecture. Huge thanks to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office for keeping records and archived photographs to make this gallery possible.