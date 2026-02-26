Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/25/26 - 02/26/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (02/25/26 – 02/26/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Oscar Rosales, 30 - Serve Jail Time
Lisa Pettinghill, 42 - Courtesy Hold
Dena Eckhardt, 31 - Courtesy Hold
Nevaeh Apodaca, 19 - Fail to Comply X2
Joseph Friday, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant
Carlos Molina-Jiminez, 24 - Immigration Hold
Eduardo Mondragon-Martinez, 32 - Immigration Hold
Wayne Nixon, 49 - Contract Hold/Billing
Samuel Daniels, 62 - Fail to Appear