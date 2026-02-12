Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/11/26 – 02/12/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Denis Alonso Soza-Romero, 36, Immigration Hold

Carter Fleck, 18, Serve Jail Time

Duran Vigil, 42, DWUI, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Lilyann Morales, 19, FORGERY/COUNTERFIET, LARCENY

Julius Fernandez, 20, Criminal Warrant

Terry Delaney, 46, Forgery-Altered Writing, Theft- 5th or Subsequent Offense

William Harrison, 58, FRAUD BY CHECK - $1000 OR MORE, UTTER FORGED WRITING

Janee Webb, 28, Fail to Appear

Christian Cheatham, 25, FRAUD BY CHECK - $1000 OR MORE, FORGERY - ALTER WRITING

Dana Clark, 39, Serve Jail Time

Ronald Bazemore, 38, Criminal Warrant

Daniel Cantine, 56, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Shaun Chriswisser, 31, Fail to Appear

Donald Smith, 62, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Angel Newport, 27, Fail to comply

Zachary Fuhrer, 19, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Vehicle

Patrick Gallagher, 61, Fail to Appear

John Ennis, 44, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

