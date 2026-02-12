Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/11/26 – 02/12/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Denis Alonso Soza-Romero, 36, Immigration Hold
Carter Fleck, 18, Serve Jail Time
Duran Vigil, 42, DWUI, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Lilyann Morales, 19, FORGERY/COUNTERFIET, LARCENY
Julius Fernandez, 20, Criminal Warrant
Terry Delaney, 46, Forgery-Altered Writing, Theft- 5th or Subsequent Offense
William Harrison, 58, FRAUD BY CHECK - $1000 OR MORE, UTTER FORGED WRITING
Janee Webb, 28, Fail to Appear
Christian Cheatham, 25, FRAUD BY CHECK - $1000 OR MORE, FORGERY - ALTER WRITING
Dana Clark, 39, Serve Jail Time
Ronald Bazemore, 38, Criminal Warrant
Daniel Cantine, 56, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Shaun Chriswisser, 31, Fail to Appear
Donald Smith, 62, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Angel Newport, 27, Fail to comply
Zachary Fuhrer, 19, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Vehicle
Patrick Gallagher, 61, Fail to Appear
John Ennis, 44, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
