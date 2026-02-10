Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/09/26 – 02/10/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Steven Barthelemy, 37, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR
Leslie Leslie, 76, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST
Mark Walker, 65, Criminal Warrant, fail to Comply
Victor Hugo Ayala Manzano, 40, Immigration Hold
Nemesio Aguilar Morales, 42, Immigration Hold
Dante Johnson, 35, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession
Pricilla Gould, 22, Public intoxication Prohibited, fail to Appear
Jennifer Whiteplume, 31, Public intoxication Prohibited
Breanna Boomer, 18, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Michael Bear Claw, DWUI, Driving under suspension
Aiden Scott, 19, Fail to Appear
