Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/02/26 - 02/03/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Isaiah Johnson, 19, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Josiah Douglas, 20, Fail to Comply

Brandon Washington, 32, Serve Jail Time

Abinadab Rameriz-Mendoza, 36, Immigration Hold

Ronald Benally, 54, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Eddy Fernandez, 51, Fail to Appear

Thomas Garrey, 34, Assault and Battery, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro

Gregory Brown, 41, Fail to Comply

Ryan Bertagnole, 50, Criminal Warrant

Lexie McCalla, 22, DUI: ALCOHOL & CONT SUB COMBO - 1ST OFF, DRIVE VEH W/I SINGLE LANE, FAIL TO RPT OVER $1000 PROP DAMAGE OR IN, LEAVE SCENE OF ACCIDENT: DAMAGE TO ATTEN

