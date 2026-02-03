Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/02/26 - 02/03/26)

Casper Recent Arrest log (02/02/26 – 02/03/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Isaiah Johnson, 19, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Josiah Douglas, 20, Fail to Comply
Brandon Washington, 32, Serve Jail Time
Abinadab Rameriz-Mendoza, 36, Immigration Hold
Ronald Benally, 54, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Eddy Fernandez, 51, Fail to Appear
Thomas Garrey, 34, Assault and Battery, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro
Gregory Brown, 41, Fail to Comply
Ryan Bertagnole, 50, Criminal Warrant
Lexie McCalla, 22, DUI: ALCOHOL & CONT SUB COMBO - 1ST OFF, DRIVE VEH W/I SINGLE LANE, FAIL TO RPT OVER $1000 PROP DAMAGE OR IN, LEAVE SCENE OF ACCIDENT: DAMAGE TO ATTEN
Platte River Trails Share Winter Photos
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Pro-Life, Pro-Choice Protest Outside of Women's Health Clinic in Casper
Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media