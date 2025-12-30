On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon called for the revocation of a 2014 National Adoption Excellence Award given to Casper residents Steven and Kristen Marler, following Steven Marler’s recent convictions on multiple child abuse charges.

In August, Steven Marler was sentenced to a minimum of 128 years in prison after being convicted of 11 counts of child abuse of minors, five misdemeanor battery counts, eight felony counts involving the sexual abuse of two children under his foster or adoptive care, and one count of child endangerment.

The Marlers received the National Adoption Excellence Award in 2014, an honor presented annually by the U.S. Administration for Children and Families’ Children’s Bureau. The award recognizes individuals and organizations for outstanding efforts to provide permanent homes for children in foster care.

In a press release, Gordon said he was alerted to the issue by a concerned Wyoming resident.

“I agree with Ms. Sharon Kassel’s concerns and believe the events and conviction are inconsistent with the principles and standards upon which the Children’s Bureau National Adoption Excellence Award is founded,” Gordon said. “The convictions of Mr. Steve Marler fundamentally violate the ideals, morals and ethics embodied in the award and challenge the credibility of the program.”

Gordon noted that the final decision on whether to rescind the award rests with the federal agency that administers the program.