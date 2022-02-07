Broken Microwave Leads To Casper Fire Call

A faulty microwave was the culprit for a reported structure fire Monday morning.

That's according to Casper Fire-EMS.

According to a prepared statement, firefighters were dispatched at 11:52 a.m. to the 1700 block of Falcon Crest Boulevard for a reported structure fire. Crews were advised that a microwave inside the home had caught fire and the home was filling with smoke.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered a microwave was on fire. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire so the residents were not displaced, nor were they injured.

Firefighters remained on scene to ventilate smoke from the structure and also removed the microwave from the kitchen.

Casper Fire-EMS is taking the incident as an opportunity to remind the public that heat sources in kitchens are a leading cause of house fires.

"Stay in the kitchen when frying, boiling, grilling or broiling. Turn off your heat source if you leave the kitchen for any reason," the fire department said. "If you are simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly and stay in your home. Use a timer on your phone or appliances to remind you of the food. Keep anything that can catch fire such as oven mitts, towels and curtains away from the stovetop.

"Finally, ensure all appliances used in your kitchen are rated by an independent testing laboratory, and installed by a licensed professional if indicated by the owner's manual."