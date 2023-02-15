Breathe In, Breathe Out: Casper Connects for Wellness Wednesdays at the M

"A beautiful place to convene with friends."

When Elliott Rammage injured his foot last year, he began physical therapy at the Wind City clinic.

In his PT sessions he noticed some obvious crossovers with yoga...and he got an idea.

Rammage and Marissa Wooden, a physical therapist, hatched a plan to combine yoga and PT for a community series.

Today will be the third of eight (and maybe more) Wellness Wednesdays.

Each class focuses on a specific body part, starting from the ground up--they began with feet, this week they're focusing on knees.

This class is free and available to all. They are accepting donations.

The class runs over the lunch hour from 12:15 to 12:45.

Bring a mat and wear comfortable clothes. They do have a couple loaner mats, said Rammage.

It's located in "the M" building in downtown Casper. The one next to the "Eggbeater."

Rammage is leading the class and the physical therapists attend.

The class includes yoga, Qigong, breath work, and meditation.

"It's a nice union of Physical Therapy exercises shared in a mid-week indoor reset using a palette of wellness techniques. We want you to leave the amazing M space feeling energized and with some new skills you can do at home or anywhere."

Healing is about continuing to show up, says Rammage, so they are also providing a private online group for attendees with more exercises and inspiration to keep the education active.

The space offered by the McGinley's provides the perfect setting as the Labyrinth on the Platte River Trails (where they often gather in the summer) is currently under snow and ice.

