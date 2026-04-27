Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/24/26 — 04/27/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Zachary Hodgins, 36, Fail to Comply

David Hill, 38, Hold for Probation and Parole

Zackery Daugherty, 36, Fail to Comply

Victoria Joseph, 55, Fail to Appear x2

Matthew Davis, 42, POSSESS CONTR NARC SUBST - SCH I OR II, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III

Michelle Sherman, 42, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Philip Stocks, 45, Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

Kayla Hebah, 36, Fail to Comply

Melanie Smith, 41, Breach of Peace, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE

Amanda Drinkwalter, 41, Criminal Trespass, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Shaina Powell, 35, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Louis Carubie, 39, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Benjamin Griffith, 57, Fail to Comply

Jason Replogle, 61, Fail to Comply

Johnny Alegria, 57, Fail to Appear

Ashley Houghton, 34, Fail to Appear

Glend Gotcher, 54, Fail to Comply

Tyler Barrus, 41, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume in a Vehi, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Mikhail Wilhelm, 39, Serve Jai9l time

Angela Hampton, 49, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR NARC SUBST - SCH I OR II

Manuel Alvarado-Serrano, 44, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Insurance violation-No Insurance, DRIVING ON RIGHT SIDE OF ROADWAY, Leave the Scene of Accident-Property dam, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Immigration Hold

Raimee Christin Lineweber, 61, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Travis Schaub, 54, Fail to Appear, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST

Diana Collins, 43, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Larry Fullmer, 38, Criminal Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

John Barnes, 40, Fail to Comply

Kloe Trijillo, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property dam

10 Movies with the Director's Name in the Title Lee Cronin's The Mummy is just one part of a long, confusing naming tradition.