Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/22/26 — 04/23/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Steven Birgenheier, 54, Fail to Comply

Tristan Cochran, 27, Fail to Comply

Nephi Marston-Martinez, 61, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Michael Choate, 25, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Fallon Fredrick, 21, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Milton Discua-Martinez, 53, Immigration Hold

Addie Dees, 44, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, NCIC Hit

Joshua Mclean, 44, Fail to Comply

Kirk Le Bar, 54, Fail to Comp-ly

Timothy Garrison, 45, Criminal Warrant

Shakeyah Brown, 29, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Micah Thun, 32, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Assault & Battery

Kenneth Skrok, 53, Fail to Appear X3

Dana Davis, 66, Criminal Trespass

Benjamin Johnson, 25, District Court Bench Warrant

Benjamin Griffith, 57, Trespassing

Pete Anderson, 39, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Hope Walthall, 57, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Nathan Howard, 30, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Douglas Waterman, 41, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, CARELESS DRIVING 1ST OFF

Kaiden Hepp, 18, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, CARELESS DRIVING 1ST OFF, TRAFFIC CONTR SIGNALS: RED VEH

Jose Alfaro-Viera, 22, Immigration Hold

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