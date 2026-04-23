Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/22/26 — 04/23/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/22/26 — 04/23/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Steven Birgenheier, 54, Fail to Comply
Tristan Cochran, 27, Fail to Comply
Nephi Marston-Martinez, 61, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Michael Choate, 25, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Fallon Fredrick, 21, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Milton Discua-Martinez, 53, Immigration Hold
Addie Dees, 44, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, NCIC Hit
Joshua Mclean, 44, Fail to Comply
Kirk Le Bar, 54, Fail to Comp-ly
Timothy Garrison, 45, Criminal Warrant
Shakeyah Brown, 29, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Micah Thun, 32, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Assault & Battery
Kenneth Skrok, 53, Fail to Appear X3
Dana Davis, 66, Criminal Trespass
Benjamin Johnson, 25, District Court Bench Warrant
Benjamin Griffith, 57, Trespassing
Pete Anderson, 39, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Hope Walthall, 57, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Nathan Howard, 30, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Douglas Waterman, 41, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, CARELESS DRIVING 1ST OFF
Kaiden Hepp, 18, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, CARELESS DRIVING 1ST OFF, TRAFFIC CONTR SIGNALS: RED VEH
Jose Alfaro-Viera, 22, Immigration Hold
Here are 10 unique golf courses in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media