Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/23/26 — 04/24/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Douglas Waterman, 41, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, CARELESS DRIVING 1ST OFF

Kaiden Hepp, 18, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, RECKLESS DRIVING, TRAFFIC CONTR SIGNALS: RED VEH

Jose Alfaro-Viera, 22, Immigration Hold

John Paul Flores, 25, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Shawvon LeBlanc, 37, Fail to Appear

Ludwin Corrales-Videa, 37, Immigration Hold

Samuel Rosty, 35, Criminal Warrant

Ryan Bertagnole, 50, Fail to Comply

Theodore Bell, 43, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear X3

Leah Fabian, 48, Fail to Comply

Bryce Bedsaul, 26, Fail to Comply

Derrick Jonas, 39, Fail to Appear

Donald Young, 63, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Rye Smouse, 35, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G, RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESS ENDANGERING

Mark Strobel, 36, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G

Faith Miller, 26, Trespassing

Independence Bowl Players Taken in the NFL Draft First Round