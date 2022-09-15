Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper

Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM.

The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.

There will be a break after 10:00 AM--and people can still go to Funky Junk, volunteer ringleader Elliott Ramage told K2Radio News--but Solabration activities will resume back at the Labyrinth at 3:00 PM for the Tour de Platte, which is a peace parade to and from the Pumphouse. Attendees are encouraged to come "in their own flair" (costumes welcome in the spirit of fun).

Entertainment begins at 4:00 PM. YOTL has a partnership with Lia Burback of Heirloom & Native who will deliver food picnic-style for people who call and order.

There will also be a cultural performance from Hoop Dancer Jasmine Pickner Bell and her family; they are from Fremont County, and Jasmine's daughters sing while she dances.

Miranda Bressler, who was recently featured in a Wyoming PBS documentary, will be there to perform with fire, followed by live music from Red Butte.

The evening will wind down with a candle-lit sound bath by Chris Pfaff.

Ramage said, "Bring blankets, yoga mats, and just relax and enjoy the sound of nature as the sun goes down."

"There's always kids there," they said. Dogs welcome "on the leash."

This celebration of the Autumn Equinox marks the culmination of a series of summer classes put on by 38 different certified wellness instructors.

Ramage said this was "the most they've ever had; it was a great year."

The nonprofits involved are: The Table, The Red Clay Abbey, and Platte River Trails. The Table is funding the free entertainment and the PRT is providing the event space. Bruce Richardson, Ph.D. English, Senior Lecturer Emeritus, The University of Wyoming also made our Sacred Journey afternoon and evening entertainment possible.

The beneficiary nonprofits are locally The Casper Mural Project, The Casper Greenhouse Project, and Ukrainian refugees beyond.

The sponsors that make this event possible are shown in the graphic below.

