Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/27/26 — 04/28/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Corey Jeffries, 35 Serve Jail Time

Jon-Kari Estrada, 54, Serve Jail Time

Malika Brown, 34, Fail to Comply

Pricilla Gould, 22, Fail to Comply, Bond Revocation

Jennifer Whiteplume, 31, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Leena Reyes Briggs, 44, Hold for Probation and Parole

Anna Marie Presfield, 24, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN