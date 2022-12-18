PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

Update:

The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

"The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."

Chief Hoover stated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photos from the fire can be seen below:

*****

There is currently a structure fire in Bar Nunn.

That's according to Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies and Fire-EMS personnel are currently on scene of a structure in Bar Nunn," Grogan told K2 Radio News. "There is currently a road closure in place at Tonkawa Trail and Absaroka Trail."

Grogan asked that drivers avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route if necessary.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time. The extent of the damage to the structure is also unknown.

Grogan stated that the owners of the home, a family, have been displaced.

"Our Victim Services Unit is working closely with the family to ensure the get resources and help available to them," Grogan stated.

Agencies responding include the Bar Nunn Fire Department, the Mills Fire Department, the Natrona County Fire District, Casper Fire-EMS, and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

K2 Radio News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.