Law enforcement has closed the westbound lanes on CY Avenue between Wyoming Boulevard and Prospector Drive until at least 4:30 p.m. today while officers complete a traffic crash investigation.

The Casper Police Department said a single-vehicle crash occurred in this area shortly before 2:45pm today.

The single occupant sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Wyoming Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Please avoid the area and find an alternate route during the investigation.

