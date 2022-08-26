BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.

The suspect is believed to be on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"Residents should keep their doors locked," Sgt. Albrecht stated.

Sgt. Albrecht could not, at this time, divulge the reason for the pursuit, but did state that they would release more information when they could.

Multiple agencies were assisting with the pursuit, including the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

K2 Radio News will continue to offer additional details on this breaking news story as they become available.