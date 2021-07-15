BREAKING: Casper Police Investigating Possible Shooting Near South McKinley

UPDATE: Rebekah Ladd gave a brief update on the ongoing investigation regarding shots fired in Central Casper. The statement is as follows:

"Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 2500 block of South McKinley for a report of shots fired. At this time, Casper Police officers are still investigating the original reports of shots fired in the area of 25th Street and Jefferson in Casper. Officers have no reason to believe there are injuries associated with this incident at this point in the investigation. Officers are speaking with multiple persons of interest as part of this ongoing investigation and will remain in the area for several hours. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

*****

UPDATE: Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department has released the following update:

"Officers are in the area of the 2500 block of South McKinley investigating multiple reports of shots fired. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Original Story Below:

There is a heavy police presence in Central Casper.

Witnesses, including a K2 Radio News reporter who lives in the area, described hearing multiple gunshots.

Police were seen entering an apartment near 26th and Jefferson with guns drawn.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.