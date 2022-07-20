Breaking: Fire Near North 6 Mile Rd., Avoid the Area

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Deputies are currently at the scene of a reported fire, near North 6 Mile road and Highway 20-26.

That's according to a statement from NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan.

"Deputies are currently on scene assisting with a fire," Grogan wrote in a statement. "N 6 Mile Rd between HWY 20-26 and Commerce Rd is CLOSED. Please AVOID the area."

Grogan noted that traffic heading southbound on North 6 Mile Road may divert onto Commerce Road and exit through the airport onto HWY 20-26.

Grogan stated that firefighters from both Casper Fire-EMS, Natrona County Fire District, the Mills Fire Department and the Bar Nunn Fire Department are on the scene as well.

K2 Radio News will update this developing story as more details become available.