BREAKING: Casper Police Respond to Reported Pedestrian vs Vehicle Collision at 2nd and Beverly Street

UPDATE:

Sgt. Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News that the pedestrian in the accident was walking across the intersection at 2nd Street and Beverly Street without the crosswalk sign on, and the pedestrian was also walking outside of the crosswalk area.

The driver of the vehicle has not been cited.

Sgt. Krugler said the pedestrian was taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been cleared and traffic has resumed as normal.

Casper Police Officers and other first responders have arrived at the scene of a reported pedestrian vs vehicle collision, which occurred at the intersection of 2nd Street and Beverly Street in Casper.

Dispatch initially called in the report, stating that a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian. Dispatch stated that there were "broken bones" but that the pedestrian was "breathing okay."

Multiple officers, as well as a truck from Casper Fire-EMS and am ambulance were at the scene.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries are currently unknown. It's also unknown if the driver of the vehicle had any injuries. It's unknown what caused the collision or who was at fault.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.