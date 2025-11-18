Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is celebrating a big win of its own this week. Foundation Director Amanda Montgomery has been named the 2025 Southwest Region Outstanding Resource Development Professional by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. She accepted the honor in New Orleans during the Southeast and Southwest Regional Leadership Conference, where leaders from 17 states gathered to swap ideas, celebrate successes, and champion youth development. Together, the two regions include more than 45,000 youth-focused professionals across 3,000 Club sites serving 2.5 million kids each year.

The award spotlights standout leadership in donor relations and resource development—areas where Montgomery has made a significant mark. Known for her commitment to young people and her creative approach to building community partnerships, she’s helped strengthen long-term support for the Clubs. As a Casper native and graduate of Casper College and the University of Wyoming, she brings both hometown pride and fresh energy to the role.

The celebration didn’t end there. The organization’s board was honored with the League of Eagles Award, one of the highest recognitions a Boys & Girls Clubs board can receive. Board members Jan Cundy and Dustin Ailport accepted the award on behalf of their fellow board members. Cundy represents Wyoming and Montana on the BGCA National Area Council, while Ailport serves as President of the BGCA Wyoming Area Council—roles that help elevate the impact of Clubs throughout the region.

“We are incredibly proud of Amanda and of our board,” said Ashley Bright, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. “Their leadership and commitment drive our mission forward and make a real difference for the youth we serve. These honors reflect the excellence and heart they bring to this work every day.”

The regional conference brings together Club professionals and board leaders for a mix of celebration, collaboration, and inspiration—all aimed at helping young people reach their full potential.

