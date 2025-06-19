Boys & Girls Club Hosts ‘Casey Bramlet Day: UW Hall of Fame Celebration’

The Boys & Girls Club will host “Casey Bramlet Day: UW Hall of Fame Celebration,” presented by RBC Wealth Management, on Saturday, July 26th — a community celebration honoring Wyoming native and football standout Casey Bramlet on the announcement of his selection as a member of the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The day kicks off with a casual lunch cookout at the Club (1701 East K Street) to recognize Casey’s achievements both on and off the field, then continues at the Casper Soccer Complex Fields 10 and 11 with football skills clinics and flag-football games for youth and adults.

Saturday Schedule:

11:30 am - 12:30 HOF Tailgate (open to all): Enjoy a free BBQ with hotdogs and burgers at the Boys & Girls Club at 1701 East K Street.

Program begins with a conversation featuring former teammates, coaches, and UW athletics staff who will discuss pivotal games and share untold stories.

1:00 - 2:00 pm HOF Skills Competition (open to the public - grades 3-8)

Participants can test their abilities at the "Passing Challenge" station by hitting targets at various distances, replicating some of Bramlet’s most iconic throws. Additional stations will include Agility Running and a Route Tree Competition to showcase speed, precision, and footwork.

2pm - 4pm Youth Jamboree (open to grades 3rd - 12th)

20 min Mini 5-player Flag Football Games

Adult Jamboree (open to ages 18 and up)

30 min Mini 5-player Flag Football Games

Registration is available here.

More About Casey:

Casey Bramlet, born in Casper, Wyoming, and raised in Wheatland, emerged as one of the state's most accomplished quarterbacks. At Wheatland High School, he excelled in football, basketball, and track, earning all-state honors.

Choosing to stay in-state, Bramlet played for the University of Wyoming from 2000 to 2003, where he set school records for career passing yards (9,684), completions (767), and touchdown passes (56). He remains the only Cowboy quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.

Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Bramlet's professional career included stints with several NFL teams and an impressive performance in NFL Europe, where he led the Hamburg Sea Devils to a World Bowl XV championship and earned MVP honors in 2007.

Currently, Casey is a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor at RBC Wealth Management in Casper, Wyoming. In this role, he assists clients with retirement planning, education funding, major purchases, and legacy creation. He’s married to Marci and they have two boys, Carson and Cameron.

College National Finals Rodeo-Tuesday College National Finals Rodeo-Tuesday Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino