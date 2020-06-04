Body Found Tuesday Identified As Missing Casper Woman

A body found on Tuesday has been identified as a Casper woman missing since April.

Diane Broadway had been missing since April 14 and reportedly suffered from dementia.

On Thursday, Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigation Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Broadway's body was found four miles from where her vehicle was previously located in rolling hill terrain. Weed and pest workers who were spraying in the area found her body.

Courtney said the circumstances of Broadway's death and disappearance do not appear to be criminal in nature.

An autopsy is pending.