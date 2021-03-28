Blizzard was Hard on Wyoming Wildlife but the Moisture Will Help

CHEYENNE (AP) — Wildlife biologists say a recent blizzard probably killed some big game animals in Wyoming.

The storm two weeks ago brought over 2 feet of snow to large areas of southeastern Wyoming and eastern Colorado.

Robin Kepple with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says bigger animals such as moose, elk and deer were probably big enough to get to places where the wind blew snow away from plants they eat.

Pronghorn antelope probably fared worse due to their smaller size.

Dry weather last summer means there’s less vegetation but Kepple tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this winter wasn't especially harsh overall.

