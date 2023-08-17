Wyoming, Federal Agencies Relocate Another Grizzly

CODY – For the second time in two weeks, federal and state wildlife officials have relocated an adult grizzly bear, according to a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The agencies captured and relocated the bear on Tuesday for livestock depredation northwest of Thermopolis on private land.

The bear was relocated to the Five Mile Creek drainage approximately 41 miles west of Cody.

Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law and regulation. The Department is required to update the public whenever a bear is relocated.

Carnivore biologists use relocation as a management tool to minimize conflicts between humans and the growing number of grizzly bears in Wyoming.

State and federal wildlife agencies need to capture and relocate bears when other deterrents or preventative options are exhausted or unattainable.

Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated. If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby.

Grizzly bears are only relocated into the recovery zone or adjacent areas.

With any relocation, Game and Fish consults with appropriate agencies to minimize the chance of future conflicts and maximize the relocated grizzly bear’s survival.

Game and Fish continues to stress the importance of the public’s responsibility in bear management and the importance of keeping all attractants such as food, garbage, horse feed, bird seed unavailable to bears. Reducing attractants available to bears reduces human-bear conflicts, and in some cases, relocations.

