U.S. National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and ending at 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Weather Service stated that total accumulation of snow will be between 12 to 18 inches in Casper, with 20 to 30 inches on Casper Mountain.

Northeast wind gusts will reach as high as 35 miles per hour.

The Weather Service said that travel could be very difficult to impossible, with patch blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility.

Whiteout conditions could be possible.

Interstate 25 and other major highways will be impacted by the storm, so the Weather Service suggests allowing extra time to reach your destination, or to make alternate travel plans.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Stay tuned to K2 Radio News for all of the latest updates, road closures and more.