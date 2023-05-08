PHOTOS: Evansville Police Department Share Trail Cam Shots

The Evansville Police Department shared photos on Facebook this morning with the message:

"A few weeks back while investigating an issue down by Veterans Bridge we found very large prints in the mud that appeared to be from a mountain lion. A camera was placed along one of the trails to catch the wildlife that we have here in town. Here are some photos of what is running in the wilds of Evansville along the river. If you anyone scared of the dark please pass this along to them, so they know its safe out there."

Evansville Police Department Share Trail Cam Shots While investigating an issue down by Veteran's Bridge, Evansville PD set up a trail cam to catch the wildlife in town. Check it out!