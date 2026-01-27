The District Attorney’s Office has filed three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery against a 50-year-old Casper man following an incident at the Back Door Lounge shortly after midnight on Jan. 17.

Christopher Danny Biggs is accused of attacking at least five people, according to Casper Police Department reports. Biggs is presumed innocent unless proven guilty or until he enters a plea.

Police received multiple calls from the bar on the 1300 block of CY Avenue reporting a large fight involving several people, some with visible injuries. Officers responded and later stopped a vehicle described by witnesses near Mike Sedar Park. Biggs was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver reported being punched unprovoked by multiple individuals in the bar’s bathroom.

According to the police report, Biggs said he struck one person who was allegedly attacking his cousin. In video footage, Biggs, who is approximately 6 feet tall, can be seen walking through the west side of the bar and punching multiple people. Some witnesses declined to press charges.

Several victims were treated at the scene, and one man was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being knocked unconscious.

A warrant for Biggs’ arrest was signed Jan. 22.

A video of the incident was captured by cameras at the Backdoor Lounge below.