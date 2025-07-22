ROAD CLOSED: Semi Driver Narrowly Escapes Death in Big Horn County Crash

Road Closure Due to Crash

US Hwy 14A, from approximately 22 miles east of Lovell or the Five Springs Campground area, east to the Big Horn County/Sheridan County Line will be closed for the majority of the day today due to a semi crash and vehicle recovery operations.

WYDOT anticipates reopening of the highway sometime between 6:00PM and 8:00PM tonight.

Please avoid the area and let towing and heavy haul operators work safely. As you can see from the pictures, it will be a very difficult operation.

The driver thankfully had only minor injuries and was able to safely extricate from the Semi.

Please make alternate travel plans and do not travel passed closed roadway barricades.